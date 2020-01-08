Starboard and Royal Caribbean reveal ambitious Oasis of the Seas retail offer

AMERICAS/CARIBBEAN. Starboard Cruise Services and Royal Caribbean International have introduced a much enhanced and upgraded retail offer onboard the cruise line’s Oasis of the Seas as part of the ship’s US$165 million transformation.

Eight retail areas on three decks have been refurbished and expanded across more than 7,000sq ft. These cover key categories including fine watches & jewellery, fashion jewellery, beauty & fragrance, a destination shop, branded merchandise, apparel and leather, plus a dedicated John Hardy location.

“Thanks to our longstanding relationship of 20 years, we understand Royal Caribbean’s retail business and what their guests want,” said Starboard President and CEO Lisa Bauer. “Our knowledge helped inform the ship’s retail transformation to bring greatly expanded offerings from luxury brands, authentic destination-themed products and Royal Caribbean branded apparel for the entire family.”

Among the retail highlights is What Goes Around Comes Around, featuring curated luxury brands from around the world, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci.

The destination-inspired Island Market aims to bring “the spirit of the Caribbean” to life. Encouraging discovery, the space’s vibrant props and colourful cards tell the stories of the talents behind brands such as Debbie Katz with coastal-inspired beachwear; Tagua, a colourful modern jewellery line; and Marcela Cofre, known for crafting colourful glass designs and jewellery.

In fine watches, the Swiss timepieces offer includes Hublot, TAG Heuer, Breitling and Longines, among others.

The first dedicated John Hardy shop in the Royal Caribbean fleet features the jeweller’s handcrafted collections inspired by Balinese jewellery-making traditions. Adding an experiential twist, John Hardy’s Sail to Bali is a hands-on workshop where guests learn the eight-step Balinese jewellery-making traditions that John Hardy employs.

As on other vessels, Starboard offers guests a range of immersive and engaging events and activations. The Rising Tide Watch and Scotch Event connect fine timepieces and Scotch, with The Macallan Quest Collection a special feature. During the Rock Your Look Jewelry Concert, guests learn about diamonds and other rocks while enjoying musical hits.

The upgraded Oasis of the Seas made its debut in its homeport of Miami on 24 November with a combination of new Royal Caribbean experiences. These include the cruise line’s first barbeque restaurant, Portside BBQ; the tallest slide at sea–the Ultimate Abyss–to popular live music venue Music Hall; and a reimagined Caribbean pool deck.

The first Oasis Class ship, Oasis of the Seas marks its tenth anniversary by sailing seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami.